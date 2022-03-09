Gail Baer Joins Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix and Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix

Gail Baer has been named Vice President, Major Gifts & Planned Giving for the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix and the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix. It was announced in March 2021 that the two organizations will integrate into a single operating entity.

Baer brings extensive experience in fund development and donor relations, having served most recently as vice president of philanthropic services for Jewish Family & Children’s Service.

“My time at JFCS showed me first-hand how generosity from individuals and families can transform lives,” Baer said. “The possibilities for impact are endless, and I am eager to make life-changing philanthropy plans for our entire community.”

Baer will lead and direct all development efforts to grow planned giving assets for the community, including all endowment and donor funds. She will also manage the major gifts program through personalized philanthropy with individuals, families and impact investors to cultivate annual support.

“Our intent in bringing these two Jewish philanthropic organizations together was to enhance our combined strengths and resources to better serve our diverse Jewish community in the Valley,” said Richard Kasper, interim CEO. “Gail’s background in Jewish philanthropy further strengthens our commitment to our many donors and their belief and support of our common mission.”

The Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix and the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix have served the Phoenix community for decades. The two organizations have complementary business models with overlapping missions focused on local Jewish philanthropy and support for a vibrant, enduring Jewish community.

jcfphoenix.org | jewishphoenix.org