Florence Crittenton Services and Chicanos Por La Causa join forces

On the anniversary of 125 years of service, Florence Crittenton Services of Arizona has announced that it will become an affiliate nonprofit agency of Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC).

Both organizations will leverage expertise, capacity and resources to assure continuity of programs to empower girls and young women across the state.

“CPLC and the Florence Crittenton Board of Directors came to the table with a shared vision of programming and a firm commitment to the communities we serve,” said Rodney A. Riley, Chairman of the Florence Crittenton Board of Directors. “The future is bright for the second oldest charitable organization in Arizona, and we thank all who have participated in this great organization over the years, including contributors, board members and staff. Thank you as well to the CPLC Board of Directors for welcoming us in. Since 1896, Florence Crittenton has been serving at risk and disadvantaged girls, and the name and tradition will continue through the coming together of these two organizations.”

“At the heart of the success of this joining of forces is the clear alignment of our missions and the unwavering commitment to provide uninterrupted, quality services when our young women need it most,” says David Adame, President & CEO of Chicanos Por La Causa. “Our roots are here in Arizona, and we will continue to grow our capacity to help meet the evolving needs of our communities; together building a better tomorrow for all.”

Florence Crittenton serves girls and young women ages 10-25, with a mission to provide every girl whose life we touch with safety, hope and opportunity. Florence Crittenton provides emergency shelter, residential housing, healthcare, education, counseling and social support programs.

Since 1969, Chicanos Por La Causa has provided access and the opportunity for individuals and families, regardless of background or ethnicity, to achieve self-sufficiency through the delivery of more than 30 programs and services in underserved communities. The organization drives economic and political empowerment and now impacts the lives of more than two million people annually across the southwestern United States and Mexico.

