Feb. 10, 2022

Christine Fixico Named Executive Director of Fearless Kitty Rescue

Began as a medical caregiver in FKR’S Medical Center

Christine Fixico, a former Fearless Kitty Rescue volunteer, has been named the organization’s executive director. Of the appointment, Kim Kamins, president and CEO of Fearless Kitty Rescue, said, “The timing is right as Fearless Kitty Rescue heads into its second decade. With our goal to save over 300 cats each year while incurring minimal administrative expense, Christine’s vast experience and commitment will be instrumental in Fearless Kitty Rescue continuing to thrive.”

Over the past two decades, Fixico has provided leadership, management and administrative services at various pet medical centers and hospitals. She came to Fearless Kitty in September 2020, when she became a volunteer medical caregiver for felines in the rescue’s medical center.

As executive director, Fixico will be the primary onsite representative for Fearless Kitty Rescue and its mission to provide a safe place for cats in need until they can be adopted into a loving home.

Fearless Kitty Rescue places cats in homes after a comprehensive adoption process. Education and information on responsible pet ownership are also provided. While keeping administrative expenses low, Fearless Kitty Rescue also works with a network of area shelters and organizations to create a better world for homeless pets.

“I am honored to serve Fearless Kitty Rescue, am committed to furthering its mission, and humbled to serve its efforts throughout the state through our important and essential programs on behalf of cats and kittens,” Fixico said.

FearlessKittyRescue.org

Featured, Nonprofit Pros
