Arizona Commission on the Arts Announces New Executive Director

The Arizona Commission on the Arts announced the selection of Anne L’Ecuyer as its next Executive Director. L’Ecuyer will assume leadership of the 54-year-old agency of the State of Arizona in February 2022.

Throughout her career, L’Ecuyer has worked with a range of large and small organizations at national, state, and local levels, and consulted with hundreds of arts leaders on strategy and support for their efforts. Previously, she served on the executive team at Arts on the Block, taught graduate studies in Arts Management at American University, and led the Field Services team at Americans for the Arts.

“My time in DC taught me a lot, especially about caring for one another and collaborating on community priorities,” said L’Ecuyer. “My to-do list starts with listening: to the field at large and to the Arts Commission’s board and staff. I look forward to engaging with the depth and diversity of Arizona’s arts and culture communities, learning from new creative colleagues, reconnecting with old friends, and discovering what we can accomplish together.”

L’Ecuyer’s selection follows an extensive six-month search process led by the Arts Commission’s Governor-appointed board of commissioners with input from a search advisory committee, including local artists, arts administrators, nonprofit professionals, and community engagement specialists. The process was facilitated by Dr. Tiffanie Dillard with Avenir Consulting Partners.

“Anne possesses an ideal combination of first-hand knowledge of the arts funding ecosystem, ground-level experience in nonprofit leadership and community engagement, and a deep commitment to public service through the arts,” said Mark Feldman, Chair of the Arizona Commission on the Arts. “We considered many exceptional and worthy candidates before arriving at our final decision. We are beyond pleased that she has accepted the position.”

L’Ecuyer also has deep roots in Arizona. “Arizona’s natural and cultural beauty, complexity, and history is like nowhere else on earth. I was lucky enough to grow up here and I am so excited to be home again,” said L’Ecuyer.

L’Ecuyer will be the seventh person to lead the Arizona Commission on the Arts since its establishment in 1967. She is immediately preceded by Jaime Dempsey, who left the role in June 2021 to take a position at the Arizona Community Foundation. Since Dempsey’s departure, Alexandra Nelson has acted as interim Executive Director. Nelson will return to her position as Deputy Director upon L’Ecuyer’s arrival.

