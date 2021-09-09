Nonprofit Pros: Perrine Adams Named Lifestyle Editor for Frontdoors Magazine

Perrine Adams

Frontdoors Media is pleased to announce that Perrine Adams, a longtime member of The Red Book team, will continue as managing editor of the esteemed Valley publication while also serving as lifestyle editor of Frontdoors Magazine.

Adams has long been one of the faces of The Red Book, which was acquired by Frontdoors Media on June 1, and has been instrumental in producing the book over the past several years. Additionally, her experience with The Red Book Magazine before it merged with Frontdoors Magazine provides her a unique insight into the Valley’s fashion, lifestyle and luxury trends.

Adams is an experienced marketing/PR executive with a history of working in the luxury, publishing and advertising industries. For The Red Book products, she served not only as managing editor but as director of marketing and public relations as well, and represented the brand extensively at community events. She also has a marketing, communications and public relations consulting firm. She is a board member and Holiday Luncheon committee member for the Arizona Costume Institute at the Phoenix Art Museum, and was co-chair of the Geoffrey Beene virtual fundraiser in Feb. 2021. She was also an advisory committee member of the France Discovery Series presented by the Scottsdale Cultural Council.

A native of France, Adams held several positions in marketing and sales in New York, Europe and Canada before moving to the United States in 2010. She lives in Scottsdale with her husband Thurston and daughter Alice.