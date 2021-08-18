Nonprofit Pros: Classical KBACH 89.5 FM Announces Retirement of Popular Host Sterling Beeaff

Sterling Beeaff

In 1995, native Phoenician Sterling Beeaff went on the air at 89.5 FM, KBACH. On August 6, after 25 years one of the most beloved and established members of the Phoenix Arts community, Beeaff hung up his microphone.

Beeaff began his on-air career in Phoenix in 1985 when he joined KHEP-FM the morning music hosts. He has been an integral part of the KBACH sound and legacy. He is also a published poet and songwriter who has written music scores for film as well as stage productions.

He began playing the violin at age three and was the winner of The Phoenix Symphony’s Young Persons’ Musical Talent Auditions in 1968. As a boy, Sterling was a member of the Phoenix Symphonette, The Phoenix Symphony Youth Orchestra, and the Phoenix Boys Choir. He has been honored by various Phoenix area arts groups, the American Song Festival, has received the RAMP Radio Award. Sterling and his wife Jeannie live in central Phoenix and have five children.

KBACH is a public service of Rio Salado College, is licensed to the Maricopa County Community College District and Arizona State University, and broadcasts from the campus of Rio Salado College, in Tempe, Arizona.

Statement from KBACH On-Air Host Sterling Beeaff:

“My radio career began in 1985 at KHEP FM in Phoenix when Torey Malatia hired me as a weekend announcer. Three months later I was doing the morning shift. I’ve wondered many times since then what he heard in me, but I am so very glad he was attuned to whatever it was. The people I’d listened to for years like Bob Christiansen, Tom Hurst, Steven Carlson, Lisa Genuit, Torey and others became colleagues and friends. I’d listened to every word they said, and played the game of trying to guess who the artists were I was listening to or figuring out what that piece of music was. Maybe that’s what Torey had heard.

“Since then I’ve been honored to be a part of the wonderful staff you listen to on KBACH. Some of them, I’m proud to say, I hired, and the others? I wish I had.

“In 1993 I spoke at a conference of the Arizona Music Teachers Association. They had asked that I address the loss of a second classical music radio station in the valley. (KONC at 101.5 went off the air in 1986. Classical KONC 106.3 went dark in 1993.) After I spoke I was asked what could be done to get classical music back on the radio, and my response was, be sure to embrace and support the public station, KBAQ, that was to go on the air that year, the station we all know now as KBACH.

“One morning, 25 years ago, I went on the air at 89.5 KBAQ. The station had been on the air for three years and the community had indeed embraced and supported the effort. Happily, this time I leave the air but the music continues, and that’s thanks to your support. Nice job! I’ve enjoyed sharing the mornings and the music with you. Thank you so much for making me a part of your life.”