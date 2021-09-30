‘Night of Hope’ a Golden Success for Amanda Hope & Cancer Warriors

Posted By on September 30, 2021
Gala Co-Chairs Elizabeth Lucas & Allie Brooks

The Event: 9th Annual Night of Hope Gala 

The Cause: Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels

Event Date: September 18, 2021 

Location: Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch

Event Co-Chairs: Elizabeth Lucas & Allison Brooks 

Event Emcee: Carey Peña 

Décor: Bloom & Blueprint

Honorees: Amanda Hope Oscars” were awarded to Amanda Hope Board of Directors for Best Ensemble, Carol & Tom Londen for Longest Continuous Donors, Jerry Wissink for Best Producer, Nicole Fischer for Volunteer of the Year and The Amanda Hope Volunteers for Best Crew

Presenting Sponsor: BD 

Dollars Raised: $600,000+ 

Notable Moments: Nineteen-year-old Childhood Cancer Survivor, Trinity Peterson-Mayes, shared her inspirational journey with event attendees and how Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels changed her life. After the event, Trinity lead the party on the dance floor! Testimonial videos from the families of cancer warriors like Presley, Karmella and Macky were the other stars of the show. Their families shared the impact of childhood cancer and how Amanda Hope not only offered support for the patient but the entire family. The event decor elevated the ballroom and evoked the golden age of Hollywood glam!  

Photos courtesy of Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels

Nicole & Steve Williamson
Jamie & Linnaea Godwin with Jen & Erik Powell
Alex Londen & Cheryl Londen
Nineteen-year-old Childhood Cancer Survivor, Trinity Peterson-Mayes
Amanda Hope Founder, Lorraine Tallman & Auctioneer Kellee Lee
Rachael Gavin
DJ Chad get the party started!

