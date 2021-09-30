- 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, The Thunderbirds Raise $3.8M for CharitiesPosted 2 days ago
‘Night of Hope’ a Golden Success for Amanda Hope & Cancer Warriors
The Event: 9th Annual Night of Hope Gala
The Cause: Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels
Event Date: September 18, 2021
Location: Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch
Event Co-Chairs: Elizabeth Lucas & Allison Brooks
Event Emcee: Carey Peña
Décor: Bloom & Blueprint
Honorees: Amanda Hope “Oscars” were awarded to Amanda Hope Board of Directors for Best Ensemble, Carol & Tom Londen for Longest Continuous Donors, Jerry Wissink for Best Producer, Nicole Fischer for Volunteer of the Year and The Amanda Hope Volunteers for Best Crew
Presenting Sponsor: BD
Dollars Raised: $600,000+
Notable Moments: Nineteen-year-old Childhood Cancer Survivor, Trinity Peterson-Mayes, shared her inspirational journey with event attendees and how Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels changed her life. After the event, Trinity lead the party on the dance floor! Testimonial videos from the families of cancer warriors like Presley, Karmella and Macky were the other stars of the show. Their families shared the impact of childhood cancer and how Amanda Hope not only offered support for the patient but the entire family. The event decor elevated the ballroom and evoked the golden age of Hollywood glam!
Photos courtesy of Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels