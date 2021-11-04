PCH Leadership Circle Grants Over $400K to Four Research Projects

Photo: Dana Jirauch, Corinne Beger, Brittany Messmer, DeeDee Vecchione, Julia Burke, Carol Dries & Clarissa Robinson

In September, 22 the 2021 members of the Phoenix Children’s Leadership Circle gathered at Paradise Valley Country Club and online to reveal the grant winners. The event was hosted by David Higginson, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer of Phoenix Children’s and emceed by Carey Peña of Inspired Media 360.

This year, there were six finalists dedicated to research that will shape the future of pediatric medicine. The four winners were:

Project Title: Dyslexia Screening Questionnaire (DYSQ)

Principal investigator: Carla C. Allan, PhD, Psychology

Project Title: Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in Bone Marrow Transplant Patients and Their Families

Principal investigator: Cady Berkel, PhD, Palliative Care/Bone Marrow Transplant

Project Title: A Complete Solution Suite for Fetal Cardiac MRI: Accurate Cardian Gating, Motion Correction and 3D Reconstruction of the Fetal Heart

Principal investigator: Luis F. Goncalves, MD, Radiology

Project Title: Men Are From Mars; Women Are From Venus: Equipment and Supplies to Evaluate How Sex Hormones Influence Brain Function

Principal investigator: Theresa Currier Thomas, PhD, Barrow Neurological Institute at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, NeuroTrauma Lab

To learn more about Leadership Circle and the 2021 grant recipients, visit pchlc.org.