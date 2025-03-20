Duet: Partners In Health & Aging Opens GrandKin Clothing Closet

BY Julie Coleman

Duet kinship care services recently opened a new GrandKin Clothing Closet thanks to the generous support of BHHS Legacy Foundation.

The GrandKin Clothing Closet is a place for grandfamilies enrolled in Duet’s services to shop for essential items free of charge, such as school uniforms, new clothing, shoes, school supplies, personal care items and more. The new clothing closet, the first of its kind launched by the Foundation, will help grandchildren from preschool through 8th grade.

“BHHS Legacy Foundation is proud to support Duet: Partners In Health & Aging’s GrandKin Clothing Closet, a vital new resource for grandfamilies,” said Mary Cotterman, grants manager of the Foundation. “This initiative provides grandchildren with essentials, ensuring children have the confidence and clothing they need to thrive.”

The grand opening event was filled with warmth and gratitude as kinship caregivers explored the available resources and connected with others in the Duet community. Families expressed gratitude for the support, emphasizing how these essentials will help their grandchildren feel confident and thrive throughout the year.

“This new service fulfills a real need in our community, and we are deeply thankful to BHHS Legacy Foundation for making it possible,” said Patricia Dominguez, Duet kinship care services director. “The Duet Clothing Closet empowers grandfamilies, helps eliminate financial strain and enhances the well-being of children in a supportive and dignified way.”

Duet provides this valuable resource, empowering grandfamilies with access to essential items that support their grandchildren’s well-being. To access this service, families must first enroll in Duet’s kinship services by completing an intake assessment with a kinship team member.

Duet is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote health and well-being through vitally needed services to homebound adults, family caregivers and grandfamilies.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit duetaz.org and bhhslegacy.org.