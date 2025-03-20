Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation Executive Director Barb Kozuh Appointed to AZ Impact for Good Board of Directors

BY Frontdoors Media

Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation executive director Barb Kozuh has been appointed to the AZ Impact for Good Board of Directors.

AZ Impact for Good is a statewide non-profit membership organization, resource, and advocate for Arizona’s nonprofit and philanthropy communities. It serves more than 1,000 member organizations across the state. Kozuh will support the organization and its leadership in uniting nonprofits and philanthropy to transform Arizona through education, advocacy, and innovation. She will also serve on the organization’s Governance Committee.

Since joining Delta Dental of Arizona in 2013, Kozuh has worked to provide a path to health and wellness for the underserved and under-represented people across Arizona while advocating for medical-dental integration. She has led the Foundation since 2018, and under her direction, the Foundation has directed over $13 million in local grants and ground-breaking investments, the creation of the Banner Health Foundation Hospital Oral Care and Periodontal Disease Education program, the creation of the Phoenix Children’s Hospital Delta Dental Oral Health Education Program, and most recently a first-of-its-kind partnership with the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix to create the Oral Health In Medicine Initiative.

In addition to her work at the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation and appointment with the Arizona Impact for Good, Kozuh serves on Delta Dental Institute Advisory Council, Corporate Volunteer Council Board, and is a member of the Arizona Oral Health Coalition. She has been honored for her impact on the business, healthcare, and philanthropic community several times over, including being named among the Most Influential Women in Arizona Business by AZ Business Magazine as well as a recipient of the Arizona Woman Achievers Award by AZ Capitol Times, both in 2024.

Kozuh earned her bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and holds a certificate in corporate responsibility from the University of Colorado Boulder as well as a certificate in diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace from the University of South Florida.

Since 2010, Delta Dental of Arizona, through its Foundation, has given over $20 million to support oral health education, disease prevention and food assistance programs for underserved and uninsured communities across the state.

For more information about Delta Dental of Arizona, visit www.deltadentalaz.com.