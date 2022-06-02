ASU Offers Out-of-this-World Family Fun

School may be OUT for summer, but the wonder of the starry night sky is still IN at Arizona State University’s School of Earth and Space Exploration. Entertaining and educational events continue to shine as the Marston Theater Virtual Night Sky presentation twinkles on, occurring approximately every two weeks. Hosted by ASU’s manager of community outreach programs for the School of Earth and Space Exploration, the free and currently virtual, bi-monthly star-gazing event provide a fun and unique “something to do” for the entire family.

Each virtual sky presentation is hosted by a space exploration expert, interactively educating participants about current situations happening in the sky. In mid-to-late June, experts will speak on the rare alignment of planets as Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn line up in a dazzling row across the sky. The virtual program, viewed through a webinar format, allows for convenient viewing from one’s own backyard. Open to the public and free for all, pre-registration is required.

During the one-hour webinar, professors and experts explain what is happening in the sky in real-time. Participants are encouraged to ask questions and share insights and laughs via the easy webinar format. The popular night sky program shifted to the online setting during COVID; however, the event will eventually be back on the university’s Tempe campus in the future.

Currently open in-person to the public is the dynamic Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Building IV (ISTB4). Free for families and individuals of all ages, visitors can tour the must-see building to check out the Meteorite Gallery, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera Science Operations Center and the Mars Space Flight Facility. Another sparkly gem offered by ASU’s School of Earth and Space Exploration, the building welcomes more than 30,000 people annually. No reservations are needed; visitors are welcome to a self-guided tour of the building in Tempe from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To learn more about ASU’s Earth and Space Exploration programs and facilities open this summer, visit sese.asu.edu.