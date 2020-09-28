New Nonprofit ‘Rare Ambition’ Launches to Provide Thanksgiving Dinners

The Hampton family in Scottsdale has launched the new foundation.

A Scottsdale-based entrepreneur has launched a new non-profit 501 (c)(3) called Rare Ambition with a mission to make sure families in need have food on the table this Thanksgiving.

“What began as an idea for a single act of kindness, quickly became a movement,” said Mary Hampton, Founder of Rare Ambition. “It’s now my family’s priority to ensure we spread generosity and hope to families that need it.”

Rare Ambition came to life thanks to a simple task Hampton asked of her son and daughter years ago, which was to make a list of ten acts of kindness they could pay forward to help others.

“One of the things we came up with was to create baskets for families in need,” said Hunter Hatch, Hampton’s son and Rare Ambition Cofounder. “A lot of love, thought and preparation goes into each one.”

Many Arizonans are waiting for another stimulus check as the unemployment rate in Maricopa County is more than 10 percent in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Families who are not able to put food on the table will receive a basket that includes all the Thanksgiving staples including a large turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, and pie.

Hampton, who owns Scottsdale-based Hampton Design & Closets and Hook & Hunt, recently launched Rare Ambition and is now taking donations in hopes of meeting her goal of gifting 100 Thanksgiving baskets to families in need.

“There’s no greater joy than losing the excuses and stepping up for another person,” said Hampton. “It would bring my family pure joy if the community would embrace this cause and help us make a genuine difference this holiday season.”

RareAmbition.com