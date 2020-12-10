New in Town: Chantico

Chantico is a new restaurant in central Phoenix from the owners of Ocotillo and Starlite BBQ, offering upscale Mexican food and craft cocktails.

The menu, which includes several gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options, ranges from traditional Mexican favorites like guacamole, tacos and quesadillas to more unique offerings such as crispy duck leg with mole, sweet potato and coconut soup, and roasted clams with chorizo. The dessert taco comes in a variety of flavors and textures, including dark and white chocolate mousse, cinnamon ice cream, candied orange and mole meringue.

Options for weekend brunch include a spicy pibil sandwich with achiote pork and eggs, a blue corn pancake with tres leches syrup and fun cocktails such as the Bloody Maria and sangria with pineapple-infused tequila, fruit and red wine.

In addition to an impressive selection of wine and beer, other libations include several Mezcal-based cocktails as well as the Frisky Horchata with whiskey and cinnamon syrup, and the Mexi-Jito, a play on a mojito with Mexican rum and mint.

The spacious restaurant offers plenty of room for social distancing, including a covered heated patio and options for private dining.

Chantico and its sister restaurants have a holiday promotion offering a complimentary $20 gift card with the purchase of a $100 gift card.

Chantico offers happy hour from 2 p.m. to close daily in the bar and is open for dinner from 4 p.m. daily with brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.