New “Ballers” Inducted into Ballerhood during Dinner of Dreams Event

Frank DeBlasi, Taytem Jackson & Nora Johnson

The Event: Dinner of Dreams

The Cause: Baller Dream Foundation

Event Date: November 19, 2020

Venue: Mountain Shadows Resort

Event Sponsors: Monica Monson & The Noble Agency // Dave & Wendy Tippett // Jane D’Amelio & Right Toyota // Richard & Lynn Miller // CP and Elizabeth Drewett // Brett and Shelly Brimley

Entertainment: Music performed by Jonathan Levingston

Notable Moment: During the evening full of laughter and joy, Taytem Jackson, Francisco Martinez and Samantha Preston entered “Ballerhood”. Ballerhood is a modern-day term that suggests one is doing well, feeling well and in control. Each new Baller was given gifts from their sponsor and the foundation: Taytem Jackson received a room makeover and Motorized Pink Jeep, Francisco Martinez received an HP Omen 30L gaming setup and Samantha Preston was given a complimentary stay at Mountain Shadows Resort as well as a car from Right Toyota.

To watch a recap of the event, please click here.

Photos Courtesy of Sara Racey Batraville

Marsha Petrie Sue & Al Sue

Samantha Preston & Jane D’Amelio

Bret Brimley & Shelly Brimley