New “Ballers” Inducted into Ballerhood during Dinner of Dreams Event

Share
Posted By on November 25, 2020
Frank DeBlasi, Taytem Jackson & Nora Johnson

The Event: Dinner of Dreams

The Cause: Baller Dream Foundation

Event Date: November 19, 2020

Venue: Mountain Shadows Resort

Event Sponsors: Monica Monson & The Noble Agency // Dave & Wendy Tippett // Jane D’Amelio & Right Toyota // Richard & Lynn Miller // CP and Elizabeth Drewett // Brett and Shelly Brimley

Entertainment: Music performed by Jonathan Levingston

Notable Moment: During the evening full of laughter and joy, Taytem Jackson, Francisco Martinez and Samantha Preston entered “Ballerhood”. Ballerhood is a modern-day term that suggests one is doing well, feeling well and in control. Each new Baller was given gifts from their sponsor and the foundation: Taytem Jackson received a room makeover and Motorized Pink Jeep, Francisco Martinez received an HP Omen 30L gaming setup and Samantha Preston was given a complimentary stay at Mountain Shadows Resort as well as a car from Right Toyota.

To watch a recap of the event, please click here.

Photos Courtesy of Sara Racey Batraville

Marsha Petrie Sue & Al Sue
Samantha Preston & Jane D’Amelio
Bret Brimley & Shelly Brimley
Huge “Baller” sets the stage in front of the beautiful Camelback Mountain
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.