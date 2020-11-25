- Bank of America Names Teach For America and Human Services Campus 2020 Neighborhood BuildersPosted 1 week ago
New “Ballers” Inducted into Ballerhood during Dinner of Dreams Event
The Event: Dinner of Dreams
The Cause: Baller Dream Foundation
Event Date: November 19, 2020
Venue: Mountain Shadows Resort
Event Sponsors: Monica Monson & The Noble Agency // Dave & Wendy Tippett // Jane D’Amelio & Right Toyota // Richard & Lynn Miller // CP and Elizabeth Drewett // Brett and Shelly Brimley
Entertainment: Music performed by Jonathan Levingston
Notable Moment: During the evening full of laughter and joy, Taytem Jackson, Francisco Martinez and Samantha Preston entered “Ballerhood”. Ballerhood is a modern-day term that suggests one is doing well, feeling well and in control. Each new Baller was given gifts from their sponsor and the foundation: Taytem Jackson received a room makeover and Motorized Pink Jeep, Francisco Martinez received an HP Omen 30L gaming setup and Samantha Preston was given a complimentary stay at Mountain Shadows Resort as well as a car from Right Toyota.
To watch a recap of the event, please click here.
Photos Courtesy of Sara Racey Batraville