Native American Connections Announces Plans for Affordable Housing Community in Downtown Phoenix

Native American Connections announced that it will begin development on The Moreland, a 216-unit affordable housing community in downtown Phoenix.

The project is supported by low-income housing tax credits from the Arizona Department of Housing, in partnership with the City of Phoenix.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s (NLIHC) 2021 gap analysis indicates that, in Arizona, just 26 affordable housing units exist for every 100 low-income renters. These estimates mean that approximately 180,000 affordable housing units are needed to meet low-income housing demand, but according to the Arizona Housing Coalition, at this time, just 3,000 units are in development in metro Phoenix. When it is completed in April 2023, The Moreland, located at 1125 N. 3rd St., will offer affordable housing to families and seniors whose average income is just $24,000, and will provide easy access to schools, medical facilities, groceries, and recreational amenities.

“NAC already has nearly 1,000 units in its housing portfolio, and this new development will be based on a similar footprint as our other successful communities,” said Diane Yazzie Devine, CEO of Native American Connections. “This means that residents will have access to amenities that you’d expect in any state-of-the-art housing complex, including a community room, outdoor barbeque area, fitness center, a secured interior courtyard and safety features throughout.”

According to the city of Phoenix, 42 percent of the Phoenix population lives in a food desert, defined by the USDA as an area with a poverty rate of 20% or greater, where at least 500 people, or 33% of the population, live at least a mile from the closest grocery store. Residents of The Moreland will have easy access to the downtown Fry’s Food Store, while Safeway, Costco, Walmart, and Target are all accessible via the Roosevelt/Central Ave. Valley Metro Light Rail stop, located just a half mile away.

The housing complex is walking distance to Kenilworth Elementary School, and just a half mile away from Burton Barr Public Library. Additionally, Banner University Medical Center Phoenix campus is within one mile and St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center is within two miles, both of which are surrounded by medical practices of all types

“Arizona is the fourth worst affordable housing market in the country, with only California, Oregon, and Nevada having fewer units available for low-income renters,” Yazzie Devine said. “Native American Connections wants to ensure that people of all income levels can afford to live in downtown Phoenix, with easy access to the educational, nutritional, medical, and recreational resources that ensure a better quality of life for themselves and their families.”

nativeconnections.org