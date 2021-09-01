National Animal Foundation Grants Funds to Two Arizona Rescues for Senior Dogs

Old dogs have something to wag about this summer, as The Grey Muzzle Organization has announced the recipients of its annual grants.

The national nonprofit works to improve the lives of at-risk senior dogs by providing funding and resources to animal shelters, rescue organizations, sanctuaries and other nonprofits nationwide.

Locally, Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe and Forever Loved Pet Sanctuary in Scottsdale were two of 77 animal welfare groups chosen from 266 applicants to receive a grant. The winning groups received more than $616,000 in grants to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in their communities.

“No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve,” said Jodi Polanski, founder and executive director of Lost Our Home Pet Rescue.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 10-year-old Max the eye removal and dental care he needs so he’ll be ready to go to his forever home,” said Angela Heckler of Forever Loved Pet Sanctuary. “It is incredible to watch a senior dog transform once you give them the necessary medical treatment they deserve.”

Over the past 13 years, The Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $3.1 million in grants to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like Lost Our Home Pet Rescue and Forever Loved Pet Sanctuary make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” said Grey Muzzle executive director Lisa Lunghofer.

greymuzzle.org