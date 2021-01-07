National and Local Celebrities Join Virtual Brunch for Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

Dierks Bentley joined the broadcast with Carly, his mother-in-law’s rescue

The Event: Sit. Stay. Brunch. Paws for Hope

The Cause: Lost Our Home Pet Rescue

Event Date: December 6, 2020

Community Partner Award: John Holmberg of 98KUPD

Event Sponsors: Jackson Family Foundation, Fred & Jami Pryor Foundation, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, The Market Restaurant + Bar, Wexler Real Estate, Eileen Colloran, Dawn Matesi, Jennifer Kunes and Scott Rothenberger’s Place

Dollars raised: $135,000+

Notable Moments: Even though the 10th annual Sit. Stay. Brunch. was a watch-from-home event, the traditions of an incredible live auction and doggy fashion show were still intact. Even Jimmy Kimmel donated not one but two backstage experiences for the auction led by Letitia Frye!

To watch the recorded broadcast, please view here.

Photos courtesy of Lost Our Home & Frontdoors Media

Jodi Polanski & Letitia Frye

Honoree John Holmberg has been supporting Lost Our Home on the radio for years

Event Emcee Jan D’Atri in her Pajama Paw-tay attire!

Lost Our Home staffer Josie Gaieck shared an incredible story about a kitten rescue thanks to first responders in Tempe

Mark shared his inspirational story about Lost Our Home services

Churchill

Glitter

Honeybee

Coco Chanel