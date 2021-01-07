- UCP of Central Arizona to Open New Facility at Ability360Posted 2 days ago
National and Local Celebrities Join Virtual Brunch for Lost Our Home Pet Rescue
The Event: Sit. Stay. Brunch. Paws for Hope
The Cause: Lost Our Home Pet Rescue
Event Date: December 6, 2020
Community Partner Award: John Holmberg of 98KUPD
Event Sponsors: Jackson Family Foundation, Fred & Jami Pryor Foundation, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, The Market Restaurant + Bar, Wexler Real Estate, Eileen Colloran, Dawn Matesi, Jennifer Kunes and Scott Rothenberger’s Place
Dollars raised: $135,000+
Notable Moments: Even though the 10th annual Sit. Stay. Brunch. was a watch-from-home event, the traditions of an incredible live auction and doggy fashion show were still intact. Even Jimmy Kimmel donated not one but two backstage experiences for the auction led by Letitia Frye!
To watch the recorded broadcast, please view here.
Photos courtesy of Lost Our Home & Frontdoors Media