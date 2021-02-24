Multi-Sector CEO Becky Jackson Launches Consultancy

Becky Jackson

Multi-sector business leader Becky Jackson announces the launch of her consulting business, Becky Jackson, LLC, advising across a variety of areas, including team development, revenue diversification, strategic planning and capital campaigns.

Jackson’s unique skill set stems from her one-of-a-kind career as a bank president and the CEO of a chamber of commerce and three nonprofits. She started her career as a part-time bank teller and, over time, moved on to leadership positions, including two tenures as president. The first came with the start-up of East Valley Community Bank in Chandler. The second was as president of community banking for First National Bank of Arizona, where she completed her 30-year banking career.

Next, Jackson’s business acumen, coupled with her servant leadership with several Arizona nonprofits, made her an effective president/CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce and president/CEO/executive director of three Valley nonprofits — Homeward Bound-AZ, ICAN Positive Programs for Youth, and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Few leaders have the expertise gleaned from serving as a CEO in the corporate, association management and nonprofit sectors. Over the years, Jackson has revitalized struggling organizations with her deep expertise in succession planning, team development and capital campaigns. Now she is offering that know-how to the public.

As a consultant, Jackson offers strategic tools for corporate, association and nonprofit businesses’ direction and financial sustainability. Her strong collaboration skills and unparalleled experience make her the progressive, strategic leader to help organizations build, change and sustain.

To schedule a free 30-minute assessment to learn how Jackson can help you or your organization, go to becky-jackson.com or call 480-369-5776.