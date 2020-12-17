- Goodmans Offers Free Furniture to NonprofitsPosted 23 hours ago
Mission of Mercy Shares the Heart of their Work with the Community
The Event: Mercy in the Morning Virtual Community Breakfast
The Cause: Mission of Mercy Arizona
Event Date: December 9, 2020
Event Sponsors: Sonora Quest Laboratories, Humana Pharmacy, Dignity Health, Sprouts Farmers Market, APS, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley, Ford Motor Company Fund and UnitedHealthcare
Dollars Raised: $150,000+
Mission Message: “We know that now more than ever, health matters for everyone and that no one should be denied access to care they so desperately need. Thanks to all of those who watched or donated, and to our sponsors, board members, volunteers, donors and patients for your support. If you don’t know Mission of Mercy Arizona, you should!” said Paula Carvalho, executive director of Mission of Mercy Arizona.
To watch the 25-minute recorded broadcast, please click here.
Photos Courtesy of Mission of Mercy Arizona