Mission of Mercy Shares the Heart of their Work with the Community

Event Host Sean McLaughlin of CBS 5/3TV

The Event: Mercy in the Morning Virtual Community Breakfast

The Cause: Mission of Mercy Arizona

Event Date: December 9, 2020

Event Sponsors: Sonora Quest Laboratories, Humana Pharmacy, Dignity Health, Sprouts Farmers Market, APS, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley, Ford Motor Company Fund and UnitedHealthcare

Dollars Raised: $150,000+

Mission Message: “We know that now more than ever, health matters for everyone and that no one should be denied access to care they so desperately need. Thanks to all of those who watched or donated, and to our sponsors, board members, volunteers, donors and patients for your support. If you don’t know Mission of Mercy Arizona, you should!” said Paula Carvalho, executive director of Mission of Mercy Arizona.

To watch the 25-minute recorded broadcast, please click here.

Photos Courtesy of Mission of Mercy Arizona

Dr. Brad Smith, Mission of Mercy Medical Director

Dr. Paul Mittman, president and CEO of the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine

Beloved Volunteer Physician Dr. Charles Levison with MOM patient, Miguel, at the North Phoenix Baptist Clinic