Mission of Mercy Shares the Heart of their Work with the Community

Share
Posted By on December 17, 2020
Event Host Sean McLaughlin of CBS 5/3TV

The Event: Mercy in the Morning Virtual Community Breakfast 

The Cause: Mission of Mercy Arizona

Event Date: December 9, 2020

Event Sponsors: Sonora Quest Laboratories, Humana Pharmacy, Dignity Health, Sprouts Farmers Market, APS, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley, Ford Motor Company Fund and UnitedHealthcare

Dollars Raised: $150,000+

Mission Message: “We know that now more than ever, health matters for everyone and that no one should be denied access to care they so desperately need. Thanks to all of those who watched or donated, and to our sponsors, board members, volunteers, donors and patients for your support. If you don’t know Mission of Mercy Arizona, you should!” said Paula Carvalho, executive director of Mission of Mercy Arizona.

To watch the 25-minute recorded broadcast, please click here.

Photos Courtesy of Mission of Mercy Arizona

Dr. Brad Smith, Mission of Mercy Medical Director
Dr. Paul Mittman, president and CEO of the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine
Beloved Volunteer Physician Dr. Charles Levison with MOM patient, Miguel, at the North Phoenix Baptist Clinic
A grateful patient, Miguel, shared his gratitude
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.