Nov. 4, 2024

Cheers to the Chairs! 2024 Holiday Issue

Frontdoors Media and The Red Book are proud to celebrate those who are leading the Valley’s most notable philanthropic events for the 2024-2025 season. For a full calendar of philanthropic and community events, please visit the Frontdoors Media Calendar here.

   

Signature Chefs Feeding Motherhood

Date: November 10, 2024

Benefitting: March of Dimes

Chair: Jennifer Holsman Tetreault

signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org

NiteFlite 2024

Golf Tournament: November 15, 2024  |  Gala: November 16, 2024
Benefitting: Saguaros Children’s Charities

Chairman: Tad Crother

saguaros.com/niteflite

Phoenix Heart Ball

Date: November 23, 2024

Benefitting: American Heart Association

Chairman: Pamela Risoleo

phoenixheartball.org

2024 Children’s Museum Gala: Casino Royale

Date: November 23, 2024

Benefitting: Children’s Museum of Phoenix 

CO-Chairs: Mr. Mark Tennis & Dr. Mary Landau 

childrensmuseumofphoenix.org

White Christmas 

Date: December 7, 2024

Benefitting: Ryan House

Co-Chairs: Cassie Littell & Megan Peacock

ryanhouse.org/events

 

Arizona Costume Institute 

Holiday Luncheon 2024 

Date: December 9, 2024

Benefitting: Arizona Costume Institute at Phoenix Art Museum 

Committee Chairs: Barbara Lytle & Catherine Tuton

phxart.org/special-events-series/aci-holidayluncheon2024

The Desert Foundation Auxiliary Annual Desert Ball

Date: December 12, 2024

Benefitting: Desert Foundation Auxiliary

Ball Chairs: Nicole Cundiff & Leslie Lehr

desertfoundationauxiliary.org

Holiday Prelude XXXVII

Date: December 13, 2024
Benefitting: Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras & The Phoenix Theatre Company Guild
Chair: Sabrina Walters
Co-Chair: Gail Eagleburger

Information: 480-342-9124 

The Board of Visitors Annual Fashion Show Luncheon

Date: December 14, 2024

Benefitting: Board of Visitors Grant Recipients

CO-ChaiRS: Karen Kotalik & Betsy Haenel 

boardofvisitors.org/fashion-show

