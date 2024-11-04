Cheers to the Chairs! 2024 Holiday Issue
Frontdoors Media and The Red Book are proud to celebrate those who are leading the Valley’s most notable philanthropic events for the 2024-2025 season. For a full calendar of philanthropic and community events, please visit the Frontdoors Media Calendar here.
Signature Chefs Feeding Motherhood
Date: November 10, 2024
Benefitting: March of Dimes
Chair: Jennifer Holsman Tetreault
NiteFlite 2024
Golf Tournament: November 15, 2024 | Gala: November 16, 2024
Benefitting: Saguaros Children’s Charities
Chairman: Tad Crother
Phoenix Heart Ball
Date: November 23, 2024
Benefitting: American Heart Association
Chairman: Pamela Risoleo
2024 Children’s Museum Gala: Casino Royale
Date: November 23, 2024
Benefitting: Children’s Museum of Phoenix
CO-Chairs: Mr. Mark Tennis & Dr. Mary Landau
White Christmas
Date: December 7, 2024
Benefitting: Ryan House
Co-Chairs: Cassie Littell & Megan Peacock
Arizona Costume Institute
Holiday Luncheon 2024
Date: December 9, 2024
Benefitting: Arizona Costume Institute at Phoenix Art Museum
Committee Chairs: Barbara Lytle & Catherine Tuton
The Desert Foundation Auxiliary Annual Desert Ball
Date: December 12, 2024
Benefitting: Desert Foundation Auxiliary
Ball Chairs: Nicole Cundiff & Leslie Lehr
Holiday Prelude XXXVII
Date: December 13, 2024
Benefitting: Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras & The Phoenix Theatre Company Guild
Chair: Sabrina Walters
Co-Chair: Gail Eagleburger
Information: 480-342-9124
The Board of Visitors Annual Fashion Show Luncheon
Date: December 14, 2024
Benefitting: Board of Visitors Grant Recipients
CO-ChaiRS: Karen Kotalik & Betsy Haenel