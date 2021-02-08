Former Nonprofit Exec Releases Book on Strategic Planning Framework

Carol A. Poore Ph.D., MBA has released her book Strategic Impact: A Leader’s Three-Step Framework for the Customized Vital Strategic Plan (Fast Company Press) to help business leaders create and execute legacy-defining vital strategic plans.

Carol Poore

Poore believes that all organizations and communities need a strategic plan to trailblaze the future while navigating constant change, amidst a distressed global business environment and continued uncertainty in 2021 due to COVID-19.

Strategic Impact: A Leader’s Three-Step Framework for the Customized Vital Strategic Plan presents a method that will help leaders guide and customize their organization’s strategic planning program.

Poore’s technique includes virtual strategy workshops, digital communication opportunities and new, accessible cloud-based tracking systems. Her three-part framework—applicable to most organizations regardless of size, scale or structure—simplifies the strategic planning process and ensures a clear, comprehensive and customizable approach for leadership, resulting in strategic goals being better tracked, communicated, celebrated and implemented.

Endorsed by the global Association for Strategic Planning, Poore’s framework modernizes strategic planning and focuses on creating a life-changing workshop, written plan, and goal tracking system leading to communicated and celebrated strategic impact.

Poore believes an organization’s strategic planning program can strengthen valuable internal and external social capital, helping leaders create valuable networks that can be mobilized to achieve competitive advantage, collective action and strategic impact.

“Most executives are excellent at running their organizations, but may not be quite sure how to develop an exciting leadership experience that will lead to a successful strategic plan and most crucial – implementation,” Poore said. “It’s important to consider your strategic plan as your company’s grand employee engagement tool leading to strategic impact for the organization, as well as for each individual employee.”

Poore received her Ph.D. in Public Administration, her MBA and her Bachelor of Science Degree in Journalism and Broadcasting from Arizona State University. Carol is a member of the Association for Strategic Planning and Strategic Management Society. She has served in corporate executive positions, advanced university growth in the role of vice provost and developed a high-profile community health center as a nonprofit CEO. Through her consultancy, Poore & Associates, Poore has led community planning initiatives and advised small businesses, nonprofits, local community organizations and government entities during legacy-shaping times of change.

For more information, visit carolpoore.com.