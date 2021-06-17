Lisa Pagel Joins Frontdoors Media as Associate Publisher

Lisa Pagel has joined Frontdoors Media as Associate Publisher, where she will perform a broad spectrum of duties in support of the company’s digital and print products.

Pagel is a senior community relations, retail and nonprofit executive with over 30 years of experience in customer and donor relations, strategic partnerships and public relations.

While working as part of the executive team at Neiman Marcus Scottsdale, she managed their social media, events and promotions, marketing and media relations as the public relations manager, and was one of their on-air media spokespeople. As a sales manager, she was awarded the top honor at Neiman Marcus, NM BEST, for her outstanding customer service, sales achievement and store management skills.

Pagel supports many charitable organizations. This year she is co-chair of the American Heart Association Heart Ball publicity committee, and has served on the committee since 2016. She also is a committee member for the Arizona Humane Society Compassion with Fashion Event. In 2016 she supported the event as their fashion show producer. She has benefitted multiple nonprofits by supporting their events or creating fundraising events: Phoenix Art Museum, Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, Scottsdale Arts, Valley of the Sun Habitat for Humanity, Free Arts Arizona, Phoenix Theatre, Act One, Trends Charitable Fund, Homeward Bound and Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

She has been active in many civic organizations and boards, including Women of Central Phoenix, Biltmore Fashion Park Board of Directors, Heights of Glenrosa Board of Directors and Fashion Group International.

Pagel is married to Richard Sanderson, a marketing consultant and former advertising executive. They love to spend time with their combined families, including five grandchildren in the Chicago area. They also enjoy the arts, travel, fine dining, hiking, cycling and golfing.