Ladies of the Court present Fascinating ‘Legacy Luncheon’ with Susan Page and First Lady Namesake, Barbara Pierce Bush
The Event: Virtual Legacy Luncheon
The Cause: Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy
Event Date: December 18, 2020
Luncheon Co-Chairs: Jan Lewis & Carolyn O’Malley
Keynote Speakers: USA Today political editor Susan Page, author of The Matriarch, the biography of Barbara Bush, was the keynote speaker along with Barbara Pierce Bush, the granddaughter and namesake of the late memorable First Lady.
Dollars Raised: $250,000+
Notable Moments: Chef Mark Tarbell of Tarbell’s restaurant created an optional commemorative menu utilizing Justice O’Connor‘s white bean chicken chili recipe served with tortillas and cornbread, which many guests chose to order for the view-from-home occasion.
To watch the recorded broadcast, please view here.
Photos Courtesy of the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute & Frontdoors Media