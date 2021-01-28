Key to the Good Life: Just Try It – Dermaplaning

At-home dermaplaning sounds like an ambitious try, but it’s not as uncommon or strange as you might think. And no, your facial hair won’t grow back thicker and darker if you shave it off!

A few of us have been on the dermaplane train — the act of using a blade to skim dead skin cells and hair from your face — for some time now. It’s the professional term for “face shaving.” Most aestheticians offer a dermaplaning service as an add-on before treatments, because removing dead skin cells can help improve the efficacy and penetration of whatever treatment comes next. Keep in mind; most aestheticians use a medical-grade scalpel when performing this on clients. Dermaplaning with a scalpel should only be done by a trained professional. The tools we have used are not as sharp and are safer for the general public.

What we love most about dermaplaning are the exfoliation factor and the removal of peach fuzz. Shaving is one of the best ways to exfoliate your skin. You’ll see the dead skin come off your face along with the hair and fuzz — instant shedding gratification! Plus, we all have noticed increased effectiveness and penetration of products such as serums, moisturizers and masks as well as smoother looking and feeling skin. And not looking like you have a beard or mustache? We file that under the bonus category.

We tried several at-home tools, including a generic Bic disposable razor, the women’s Tinkle shaver (also disposable) and StackedSkincare’s dermaplaning tool. While the Bic and Tinkle did the job, StackedSkincare’s tool was our favorite. It comes with a higher price point, but with that, it has an aluminum handle (the last you will ever need) and comes with replaceable blades. Each blade is good for four face shaves. We also loved the weight of it in our hands and the overall quality feel. Here are our reviews.

Allison: The first time I had my face shaved, I was nervous. Would the hair grow back thicker? Would it be darker? What was I doing? But I soon realized that what I really should have been asking myself was … why hadn’t I shaved my face sooner? It’s been a welcome improvement in my skin regimen. It makes sense, if you think about it. It’s a manual exfoliation that our skin needs. Along with the exfoliation comes the ability for products to go deeper into the skin, therefore being more effective. I feel and see an immediate improvement in my skin after shaving. It’s smooth and has a glow. The most important tip? Go very slow. Do not rush. You want to avoid nicks and you’d like to keep wanted hair such as eyebrows.

Gretchen: I’ve tried to get a dermaplane professionally before, but my skin is way too sensitive as I think a scalpel gets a lot off. So, if you have incredibly sensitive skin like me, try what I do at home. I use the Tinkle, which you can find on Amazon. I make sure to use it after I get out of the shower so that my skin is damp and warm. Make sure to use a face oil and don’t go over the same spot too many times. I love how soft my skin feels and how easily skincare and makeup go on the following week. It’s definitely worth it.

Laura: When this was first presented to me as a skincare option, I was a bit shocked. Don’t men shave their faces? Why would a woman ever shave her face? I pictured my facial hair growing back rough, like a man’s. But that’s not the case at all. The first few times, I had it done professionally, with a scalpel. I felt like a skinned cat for a few days. It’s an odd feeling not having any peach fuzz on your face. But she would follow the dermaplane with a good mask treatment, and afterward, my skin was glowy, smooth and felt like butter. I loved it! I found myself unable to make the professional appointments all the time, so I invested in an at-home version to remove peach fuzz and dead skin cells at home. While it’s not quite as deep as an exfoliation, I loved being able to do it myself. I have been doing this for several years now and highly recommend it.

Lindsey: Introducing dermaplaning into my weekly regimen has become the biggest game-changer in my skin’s look and feel. I use the StackedSkincare tool, which removes hair, peach fuzz and dead skin and allows my serums and moisturizers to soak into my skin thoroughly. Not only is my skin softer, but it’s also noticeably brighter and clearer.

