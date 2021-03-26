Jewish Family & Children’s Service Celebrates Annual ‘Brighter Tomorrow’ Event Virtually

Keynote Speaker Robert Sarver

The Event: Brighter Tomorrow Virtual Event benefiting Jewish Family & Children’s Service

Event Date: January 29, 2021

Co-Chairs: Lynn & Larry Kahn

Lead Sponsors: The Lubin-Lorsch Family, The Gerald Rosenbluth Family Fund, ABLE Financial Group, Dickinson Wright PLLC and Valerie & Herschel Richter

Dollars Raised: $330,000+

Notable Moment: In his keynote address, Robert Sarver shared his families personal connection to JFCS services following the death of his brother at a young age. He expressed the importance of access to programs, including primary medical care, counseling, behavioral health, domestic violence victim assistance and Jewish community services through JFCS.

To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.

Photos courtesy of JFCS

Event Co-Chairs Lynn & Larry Kahn

Ed Ober

Susan & Paul Stander

Dr. Lorrie Henderson