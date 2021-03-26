Jewish Family & Children’s Service Celebrates Annual ‘Brighter Tomorrow’ Event Virtually

Posted By on March 25, 2021
Keynote Speaker Robert Sarver

The Event: Brighter Tomorrow Virtual Event benefiting Jewish Family & Children’s Service

Event Date: January 29, 2021

Co-Chairs: Lynn & Larry Kahn

Lead Sponsors: The Lubin-Lorsch Family, The Gerald Rosenbluth Family Fund, ABLE Financial Group, Dickinson Wright PLLC and Valerie & Herschel Richter

Dollars Raised: $330,000+

Notable Moment: In his keynote address, Robert Sarver shared his family’s personal connection to JFCS services following the death of his brother at a young age. He expressed the importance of access to programs, including primary medical care, counseling, behavioral health, domestic violence victim assistance and Jewish community services through JFCS.

Event Co-Chairs Lynn & Larry Kahn
Ed Ober
Susan & Paul Stander
Dr. Lorrie Henderson
Several client stories were shared as part of the virtual program
