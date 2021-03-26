- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center Receives $4 Million GiftPosted 1 hour ago
Jewish Family & Children’s Service Celebrates Annual ‘Brighter Tomorrow’ Event Virtually
The Event: Brighter Tomorrow Virtual Event benefiting Jewish Family & Children’s Service
Event Date: January 29, 2021
Co-Chairs: Lynn & Larry Kahn
Lead Sponsors: The Lubin-Lorsch Family, The Gerald Rosenbluth Family Fund, ABLE Financial Group, Dickinson Wright PLLC and Valerie & Herschel Richter
Dollars Raised: $330,000+
Notable Moment: In his keynote address, Robert Sarver shared his family’s personal connection to JFCS services following the death of his brother at a young age. He expressed the importance of access to programs, including primary medical care, counseling, behavioral health, domestic violence victim assistance and Jewish community services through JFCS.
To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.
Photos courtesy of JFCS