Intimate ‘Secret Concert’ Benefits Homeward Bound
Posted By Frontdoors Media on June 3, 2021
The Event: Secret Concert benefitting Homeward Bound
Event Sponsors: National Bank of Arizona & Fiesta Bowl Charities
Entertainment: Listeso String Quartet
Event Date: May 21, 2021
Venue: The Croft Downtown
Dollars Raised: $60,000
Notable Moments: This magical night surrounded by candlelight was the perfect occasion to bring
supporters of Homeward Bound back together. The event featured the Listeso String Quartet playing momentous songs from Disney movies and other memorial soundtracks. The evening included a silent auction, an Anthony Luciano handbag raffle and a lovely cocktail hour filled with signature drinks and passed hors d’oeuvres.
Photos courtesy of Homeward Bound