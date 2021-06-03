Intimate ‘Secret Concert’ Benefits Homeward Bound

Share
Posted By on June 3, 2021
Patty Sapp & Heidi Ferraro

The Event: Secret Concert benefitting Homeward Bound

Event Sponsors: National Bank of Arizona & Fiesta Bowl Charities

Entertainment: Listeso String Quartet

Event Date: May 21, 2021

Venue: The Croft Downtown

Dollars Raised: $60,000

Notable Moments: This magical night surrounded by candlelight was the perfect occasion to bring
supporters of Homeward Bound back together. The event featured the Listeso String Quartet playing momentous songs from Disney movies and other memorial soundtracks. The evening included a silent auction, an Anthony Luciano handbag raffle and a lovely cocktail hour filled with signature drinks and passed hors d’oeuvres.

Photos courtesy of Homeward Bound

Ana & Brian Wells
The Listeso String Quartet
Volunteers Matt and Emily greeting guests as they entered the secret garden
Former Homeward Bound Graduate and Mother of two, Brenda De Leon, presented a mission moment
The scene at The Croft Downtown

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.