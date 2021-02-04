- Bashas’ Stores and Customers Donate $2.6 to Arizona Nonprofits in 2020Posted 2 days ago
- Kim McWaters Selected as Next President and CEO of Fresh Start Women’s FoundationPosted 2 days ago
- 3 Arizona Education Entities Pool Resources to Create Unified Statewide VoicePosted 2 days ago
- Thunderbirds Charities Donates More Than $2.5M to Valley Charities During Fall Funding CyclePosted 2 days ago
- Spirit of Children Donates $176,210 to Phoenix Children’s HospitalPosted 4 days ago
- Creighton University Receives $25M Grant for Global Scholars Program in Phoenix, OmahaPosted 2 weeks ago
Innovative ‘Grand Toast to Barrow’ Celebrates Record-Breaking $8.5M Raised
The Event: 2021 Barrow Grand Ball presented virtually as “A Grand Toast to Barrow”
The Cause: The Women’s Board of the Barrow Neurological Foundation
Event Date: January 23, 2021
Grand Ball Co-Chairs: Diane Might & Kolby Moffatt
Special Project Funded: Petznick Stroke Center at Barrow Neurological Institute
Dollars Raised: $8.5 Million
Entertainment: The virtual program featured a delightful performance by The Phoenix Theatre Company titled “Barrow Can’t Be Beat” customized by Michael Barnard from the musical Hairspray’s “You Can’t Stop the Beat”.
Notable Moments: With the annual Barrow Grand Ball being celebrated virtually, several board members hosted intimate watch parties with close friends to toast the evening. Watch party hosts included Ball Co-Chair Diane Might & Women’s Board President Sandy Hecomovich, Ball Co-Chair Kolby Moffatt, Amy Thurston & Christine Watson, Jacquie Dorrance, Mary Ellen McKee and Dyan Getz.
To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.
Photos Courtesy of the Barrow Women’s Board