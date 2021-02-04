Innovative ‘Grand Toast to Barrow’ Celebrates Record-Breaking $8.5M Raised

Tom & Diane Might, Dr. Michael & Suzanne Lawton, Sandy & Michael Hecomovich and Kolby & Kenny Moffatt

The Event: 2021 Barrow Grand Ball presented virtually as “A Grand Toast to Barrow”

The Cause: The Women’s Board of the Barrow Neurological Foundation

Event Date: January 23, 2021

Grand Ball Co-Chairs: Diane Might & Kolby Moffatt

Special Project Funded: Petznick Stroke Center at Barrow Neurological Institute

Dollars Raised: $8.5 Million

Entertainment: The virtual program featured a delightful performance by The Phoenix Theatre Company titled “Barrow Can’t Be Beat” customized by Michael Barnard from the musical Hairspray’s “You Can’t Stop the Beat”.

Notable Moments: With the annual Barrow Grand Ball being celebrated virtually, several board members hosted intimate watch parties with close friends to toast the evening. Watch party hosts included Ball Co-Chair Diane Might & Women’s Board President Sandy Hecomovich, Ball Co-Chair Kolby Moffatt, Amy Thurston & Christine Watson, Jacquie Dorrance, Mary Ellen McKee and Dyan Getz.

To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.

Photos Courtesy of the Barrow Women’s Board

Guests, all Covid-19 tested on site, celebrate together at the watch party hosted by Diane Might & Sandy Hecomovich

Dr. Rick Zimmerman with Diane & Tom Might

Laurie Florkiewicz, Sandy Hecomovich & Sandy Magruder

Kolby Moffatt, Dr. Michael Waters, Pat Petznick & Christine Watson

Amy & Ray Thurston with Katie Cobb, President of Barrow Neurological Foundation

Bennett & Jacquie Dorrance

Dr. Jack and Harriet Friedland

Mary Ellen & Bob McKee

Brian & Carrie Hall

Jan & Christopher Cacheris

Bruce Ward & Sara Dial, George & Dyan Getz, Bonsal & Alexis Glascock with Bill & Sandy Metzler

A screen shot of the “Barrow Can’t Be Beat” performance by the Phoenix Theatre Company