‘I Am Home Breakfast’ Continues in Memory of Mike McQuaid
Posted By Frontdoors Media on December 23, 2020
The Event: Mike McQuaid I Am Home Breakfast
The Cause: Human Services Campus
Event Date: December 11, 2020
Entertainment: Phoenix Symphony Brass Quintet
Signature Sponsor: Avondale Toyota
Dollars raised: $600,000+
Notable Moments: The event featured a video tribute to campus founder and former board president McQuaid, who passed away in July from COVID-19, a 15th anniversary look-back video and stories of two individuals impacted by the work done at HSC.
To watch the recorded broadcast, please view here.
Photos Courtesy of Ben Arnold