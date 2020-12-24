‘I Am Home Breakfast’ Continues in Memory of Mike McQuaid

Jonathan Koppell, Amy Schwabenlender & Steve Davis

The Event: Mike McQuaid I Am Home Breakfast

The Cause: Human Services Campus

Event Date: December 11, 2020

Entertainment: Phoenix Symphony Brass Quintet

Signature Sponsor: Avondale Toyota

Dollars raised: $600,000+

Notable Moments: The event featured a video tribute to campus founder and former board president McQuaid, who passed away in July from COVID-19, a 15th anniversary look-back video and stories of two individuals impacted by the work done at HSC.

To watch the recorded broadcast, please view here.

Photos Courtesy of Ben Arnold

Brian McCafferty, owner at Avondale Toyota

The ESPN-style production was hosted by HSC Executive Director Amy Schwabenlender and HSC Board Chair Jonathan Koppell

Mark Holleran, CEO at Arizona Housing Inc.

Phoenix Symphony Brass Quintet, the first performance by orchestra members this year following cancelation of the season due to the pandemic

Jerry Hirsch, Chairman at Lodestar Foundation

Arizona Diamondbacks’ mascot Baxter catches the Opening Pitch from Board President Jonathan Koppell