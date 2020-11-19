Hybrid ‘Night of Hope Gala’ a Huge Success for Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels

Posted By on November 19, 2020

The Event: 8th Annual Night of Hope Gala

The Cause: Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels

Event Chair: Elizabeth Lucas

Event Date: October 24, 2020

Venue: In-person at Dominick’s Steakhouse Scottsdale and virtually from home

Gold Sponsors: BD, Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Company and Emerge

Dollars Raised: $428,000

To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.

Photos Courtesy of Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels

Nicole Fischer, Lisa Glomsky, Barb Spitzock & Christine Thompson
Anna Lyluu & Jake Pappa
Dr. Korinne Grieger & Brett Bush
Lorraine Tallman, Founder & CEO
Host Carey Peña
Auctioneer Kelee Lee
A Watch Party from Home with Board Chair Sharon Hensley
The scene from the live event at Dominick’s
Silent Auction Display
