Hybrid ‘Night of Hope Gala’ a Huge Success for Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels
Posted By Frontdoors Media on November 19, 2020
The Event: 8th Annual Night of Hope Gala
The Cause: Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels
Event Chair: Elizabeth Lucas
Event Date: October 24, 2020
Venue: In-person at Dominick’s Steakhouse Scottsdale and virtually from home
Gold Sponsors: BD, Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Company and Emerge
Dollars Raised: $428,000
To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.
Photos Courtesy of Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels