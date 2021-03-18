- Animal Welfare Organizations Partner to Form Pet Housing Help AZ Task ForcePosted 51 mins ago
Hybrid Event Broadcast Live from Scottsdale Benefits Gigi’s Playhouse
The Event: I Have a Voice Reimagined benefitting Gigi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center
Event Date: March 7, 2021
Venue: Dominick’s Steakhouse & Virtual from Home
Leadership Honorees: Toni Bauer, Jen Marble & Courtney Bennett
Global Sponsor: Valley Toyota Dealers / Platinum Sponsors: ASR Analytics & Niki Woehler / Gold Sponsor: Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Entertainment: Nashville recording artist, songwriter and a Gigi’s Dad, Rob West, and a special performance by Gigi’s participants led by Tatum Stolworthy
Notable Moments: Hundreds of viewers joined the 90 guests in-person at Dominick’s Steakhouse for this high-energy event that featured seven incredible live auction items, heartfelt entertainment and surprises. The paddle raise was led by a $10,000 contribution from Ira Gaines and Cheryl Hintzen-Gaines and continued with participation from the virtual audience as well as those seated under the stars on the rooftop at Dominick’s.
To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.