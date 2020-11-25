Hunkapi Programs Unveil New Arena at Grand Opening Ceremony

Posted By on November 25, 2020
The New A.J. Dickey Arena

The Event: Arena Grand Opening Ceremony

The Cause: Hunkapi Programs

Event Date: November 7, 2020

Community Sponsors: The Family of A.J. Dickey, Arizona Sports & Tourism Authority, Fiesta Bowl Charities, Stull Foundation, Thunderbirds Charities and Charles Kelley

Arena Highlights: The 175’X130′ covered arena was engineered and designed by Bunger Steel and erected by Arizona Steel. The arena also includes a 25-foot covered viewing area for parents and visitors and will be a chance for Hunkapi to prevent cancellations due to rain, dark skies and heat. The covered feature is expected to increase the program’s outreach by 25%.

