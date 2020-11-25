Don't miss
Hunkapi Programs Unveil New Arena at Grand Opening Ceremony
Posted By Frontdoors Media on November 25, 2020
The Event: Arena Grand Opening Ceremony
The Cause: Hunkapi Programs
Event Date: November 7, 2020
Community Sponsors: The Family of A.J. Dickey, Arizona Sports & Tourism Authority, Fiesta Bowl Charities, Stull Foundation, Thunderbirds Charities and Charles Kelley
Arena Highlights: The 175’X130′ covered arena was engineered and designed by Bunger Steel and erected by Arizona Steel. The arena also includes a 25-foot covered viewing area for parents and visitors and will be a chance for Hunkapi to prevent cancellations due to rain, dark skies and heat. The covered feature is expected to increase the program’s outreach by 25%.
Photos Courtesy of Images By Blaire Catherine IBCLLC