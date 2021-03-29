HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center Receives $4 Million Gift

Karen & Craig Stull

Thanks to a $4 million gift from philanthropists Craig and Karen Stull, the HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center emergency department will undergo a transformation to meet the needs of the surrounding area and ensure families, neighbors and friends receive expedient, quality care during a medical crisis.

Work on the Craig and Karen Stull Emergency Department at HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center is underway, and the gift will be used to build seven more exam rooms for expedited care and create a centralized care station for physicians and nurses to collaborate.

To meet a growing community need, the gift also will add a negative-pressure room and expanded triage rooms. The additional capacity will allow staff to serve the increase in emergency and surgical patients without delay or over-crowding.

“As a grateful patient, I know the value of comprehensive and compassionate healthcare,” said Craig Stull. “Transformational emergency medicine is something I believe our growing and demographically diverse community needs, so my investment is in healthcare but also people – to help save more lives.”

In 2020, more than 23,000 patients counted on Thompson Peak Medical Center’s emergency department to help with illnesses, injuries and trauma.

“We want our community to have the best care possible – especially when there is a life-threatening event,” said Karen Stull. “So, by design, our gift helps ensure state-of-the-art emergency care whether it be for surgery, stroke or trauma care.”

“We are incredibly thankful when grateful patients help move our mission forward so that the well-being of the entire community is served,” said Jared Langkilde, CEO and President of HonorHealth Foundation.

HonorHealthFoundation.org