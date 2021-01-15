HonorHealth Foundation Receives $21.5 Million Gift for Neuroscience

Robert Bové

Robert “Bob” Bové, a local business leader and philanthropist, has gifted HonorHealth Foundation with $21.5 million to advance care through the Bob Bové Neuroscience Institute at HonorHealth.

The center is opening May 2021, and the funds will help drive innovation at the HonorHealth Research Institute.

Foundation president and CEO Jared Langkilde said Bové’s donation represents the largest individual commitment in HonorHealth history. He said that Bové business savvy is a pride point, but his pride in community and passion to give back is of equal importance to him.

“I have been fortunate with success and I feel strongly that you must give back; it just feels right,” Bové said.

He also said he is especially pleased that the facility that will bear his

name will be home to leading physicians, including community neurologists and neurosurgeons.

“The Institute will be one convenient location that provides integrated care and coordination of services with an innovative approach to patient care,” Bové said.

The news is a boost to the physicians and staff working to transform care

for patients with neurological conditions and researchers seeking new treatment options.

“Every day we see the challenges our patients and their families face as they deal with life-changing conditions — from brain injuries and tumors to strokes and diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, ALS and Multiple Sclerosis,” said Frederick Marciano, MD, PhD, HonorHealth Neuroscience Medical Director. “It’s long been our vision to offer them a single location where they can conveniently access comprehensive services and expert care. Mr. Bové’s generous gift helps bring that vision to life.”

HonorHealthFoundation.org