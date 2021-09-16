Homeward Bound Offers Financial Assistance to Prevent Homelessness in the Valley

In response to Maricopa County experiencing the fastest increase in homelessness in the country in 2020, coupled with the eviction moratorium expiration and scarce affordable housing, Homeward Bound is now offering financial assistance to families facing homelessness in Phoenix. Support includes rent relief, utility assistance and more.

In 2020, Homeward Bound received more than 3,000 program inquiries. Of those, more than 70 percent were families on the brink of homelessness hoping for a chance to stay in their own home with needed one-time support. With layoffs brought about by COVID, being one crisis away from homelessness became a reality for many Arizona families. It is estimated that 15 percent of Arizonans who earn between $25,000 and $50,000 missed a mortgage or rental payment since the pandemic began. Coupled with only 24 homes available for every 100 families needing affordable housing, the challenges they faced were exacerbated over the last year.

“Home is everything. We are positioned to prevent families from losing their homes here in Phoenix,” said Whitney Silence, Homeward Bound’s CEO. “Effective immediately, Homeward Bound will offer financial assistance with a goal to keep families who are on the brink of homelessness together and in their own homes. Services like rent relief, utility assistance, landlord mediation, housing navigation, workforce development and our new HB University online portal will all be available to the community.”

Since 1990, Homeward Bound has served the needs of homeless families, focusing on keeping families together and providing immediate shelter and tools needed to get into permanent housing quickly. The nonprofit targets the root causes of homelessness through its tailored program, which has led to 90 percent of Homeward Bound parents learning skills to stabilize their family finances and emotionally support their children and 83 percent of families transitioning to permanent housing.

homewardboundaz.org