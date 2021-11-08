Luxe Life: Host with the Most

Click the Issuu box above to read the entire feature!

Lory Parson shares the art of entertaining

Wife, mom, amateur cook, lover of entertaining — and owner of too many napkins — Lory Parson enjoys hosting friends and family in her Phoenix home. She’s dedicated to bringing back the art of entertaining and sharing it with others.

The catalyst for her entertaining blog, “To Have + To Host,” was something she started in her own home almost 10 years ago called Grandma Dinner Night. She and her husband receive their respective mothers over for dinner one night a week. “Each week, I create a different tablescape, try new recipes and pair them with fantastic wine that we all can enjoy together. It is really our time to reconnect — three generations over the dinner table. It’s my favorite night of the week,” said Parson.

“To Have + To Host” is a place where Parson indulges in elegance, experiments with tastes, textures, colors of the season and styles, and shares the best of the best for anyone who wants inspiration on entertaining. She started the blog in 2017 and now partners with local, national and international brands to create content for homeware lines, food and beverage brands, and table and home décor.

Her favorite tablescape of all time? The hostess with the mostess can’t decide. But any time she can dine alfresco in her backyard makes her happy. “I’m never disappointed when I can set a table surrounded by our natural Arizona beauty,” Parson said.

For more inspiration, visit tohavetohost.com.