Home Matters to Arizona Gives $1.2 Million in Affordable Housing Grants for Projects in Tucson, Flagstaff and Phoenix

The Center of Hope Apartments Project is to be located within the Center of Opportunity campus being developed by the HS Lopez Family Foundation.

Home Matters to Arizona, which is planning a $100 million fund over two years to finance affordable housing projects in Arizona, has announced its first award recipients that will receive a total of $1.2 million.

The award recipients are: La Frontera Partners, Inc. for the 100-unit Center of Hope Apartments in Pima County; Northern Arizona Housing Solutions for the 13-unit Sharon Manor Renovation & Expansion Project in Coconino County; and Trellis for the 43-unit Trellis @ Mission in Maricopa County.

“Home Matters to Arizona is honored to fund these projects across Arizona, which will serve people experiencing homelessness, individuals living with mental illness, domestic violence survivors and low-income families and be located near resources that improve social determinants of health throughout Arizona,” said Lorry Bottrill, Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Care and Home Matters Arizona Governance Fund chair.

Home Matters Arizona Fund is prioritizing and funding promising projects throughout the state that are positioned to demonstrate measurable and positive outcomes focused on specific populations, geographic areas and the community at-large.

The fund addresses Arizona’s rising affordability crisis while paying much-needed attention to the role of housing justice for underrepresented families and communities. Home Matters Arizona Fund will invest in projects that serve individuals and families with low to moderate income, veterans, seniors, people who are homeless, people with disabilities, individuals involved with the justice system and those eligible for Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) support.

Founding Home Matters Arizona Fund include Arizona Complete Health, Banner – University Health Plan, Care1st Health Plan Arizona, Health Choice Arizona, Magellan Complete Care of Arizona, Mercy Care, The NARBHA Institute and UnitedHealthcare.

Home Matters to Arizona is born from a collaboration of the Arizona Association of Health Plans, whose member companies contract with the State’s Medicaid program to serve the health care needs of Arizona’s most vulnerable citizens.

The fund seeks projects that align with the values established by the Home Matters national movement, which is redefining what home and the American Dream mean.

homemattersarizona.com