Home Matters® to Arizona Announces $750,000 Million in Affordable Housing Grants

Rendering of Mesquite Terrace

Home Matters to Arizona, which is planning a $100 million fund over two years to finance affordable housing projects in Arizona, announces a second round of grant recipients that will receive a total of $750,000.

The fund also announced the third round of grants applications open June 15th.

“Home Matters to Arizona is working to address health outcomes by increasing the availability of affordable homes for families who are severely cost burdened,” said Lorry Bottrill, Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Care and Home Matters Arizona Governance Fund chair. “These deserving award recipients will create intentionally connected communities and foster healthier individuals, families and economies.”

Home Matters Arizona Fund is prioritizing and funding promising projects throughout the state that are positioned to demonstrate measurable and positive outcomes focused on specific populations, geographic areas and the community at-large. The fund addresses Arizona’s rising affordability crisis while paying much-needed attention to the role of housing justice for underrepresented families and communities.

Home Matters Arizona Fund will invest in projects that serve individuals and families with low to moderate income, veterans, seniors, people who are homeless, people with disabilities, individuals involved with the justice system and those eligible for Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) support.

The fund’s second round of award recipients: Catholic Charities Community Services for the 297-unit Mesquite Terrace in Maricopa County; Solterra Senior Living for the 160-unit Bridgewater White Mountains In NavajoCounty; and Comite De Bien Estar for the 100-unit CBD Valley View Apartments in Yuma County.

Mesquite Terrace will provide affordable, transit-orientated housing at 19th Avenue and Camelback in Phoenix along with employment and entrepreneurial possibilities. In addition to developing one-, two- and three-bedroom units, the residents will be provided with an array of on-site amenities including courtyards that surround a clubhouse featuring a food pantry, kitchenette, large room for gatherings and classrooms. Other amenities include teen room, sport court, tot play structure, picnic tables, BBQ, community garden, and bicycle storage. The Metro Rail and major bus routes are within walking distance. Community amenities within one mile include employment centers, schools (after school), grocery, library, urgent care, banks, senior center, churches, YMCA, and recreational facilities.

A three-story Solterra Senior Housing facility will be rehabilitated into the Bridgewater White Mountains with 20 units of independent living (market rate), 116 assisted living units (affordable rate) and 24 memory care units (affordable rate). Unit sizes are 390 sq. ft. for a studio, 510 and 646 sq. ft. for 1-bedrooms and 780 and 880 sq. ft. for 2-bedrooms. Amenities include several activity areas, a fitness and wellness area, dining room, bistro café, and outdoor pond plus walking seating areas. The memory care section has its own dining area and activity center plus a secured outdoor area. Services include 24-hour staff daily, three meals daily, unit housekeeping, scheduled transportation, activities and personal care.

CDB Valley View Apartments is a 100-unit new construction multi-family housing complex, consisting of 13 residential two-and one-story buildings with a one-story community/office building. The project has 100 units with (30) two-bedroom units at 1068 square feet per unit; (62) three-bedroom units at 1254 square feet per unit; and (8) four-bedroom units at 1474 square feet per unit.

The common area will include a 2,963-square-foot community room with a food pantry and a 22,000-square-foot playground. The playground is designed with age-appropriate areas that will include a tote lot; a climbing wall and other playground equipment. CDB Valley View Apartments also will feature a half-court basketball area, walking paths and sitting areas, and a bar-b-que.

Home Matters to Arizona is born from a collaboration of the Arizona Association of Health Plans, whose member companies contract with the State’s Medicaid program to serve the health care needs of Arizona’s most vulnerable citizens. Founding Home Matters Arizona Fund include Arizona Complete Health, Banner – University Health Plan, Care1st Health Plan Arizona, Health Choice Arizona, Magellan Complete Care of Arizona, Mercy Care, The NARBHA Institute and UnitedHealthcare.

