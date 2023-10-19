Visit Good Morning Sunshine

Oct. 19, 2023

Laina’s Cast Iron Skillet Apple Pie

Photo courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Ingredients:
4 lbs. Granny Smith apples
1 tsp. cinnamon
¾ C sugar
½ C butter
1 C firmly packed brown sugar
1 egg white
2 T turbinado sugar
1 package of refrigerated pie crusts

Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Peel apples and cut into half-inch wedges. Toss apples with cinnamon and ¾ C sugar.
3. Melt butter in a cast iron skillet, add brown sugar and cook, stirring constantly, 1 to 2 minutes until sugar is dissolved.
4. Remove the skillet from heat and place 1 pie crust in the skillet over the brown sugar mixture. Spoon apple mixture over the pie crust and top with remaining pie crust.
5. Whisk egg white until foamy. Brush the top of the pie crust with egg white and sprinkle with 2 T turbinado sugar. Cut 4 or 5 slits in the top for steam to escape.
6. Bake at 350 for 60-70 minutes, until golden brown and bubbly.

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
