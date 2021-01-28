Helios Education Foundation Opens New Campus in Phoenix

Helios Education Foundation has completed its 65,000-square-foot education campus in Phoenix.

The Campus brings together key educational partners and community leaders to strengthen Helios’ core mission: to enrich the lives of individuals in Arizona and Florida by creating opportunities for success in postsecondary education.

Located at 4747 N. 32nd Street, the Campus serves as a hub and main office facilities for Helios Education Foundation as well as College Success Arizona, Achieve60AZ, Expect More Arizona, and Teach for America – Phoenix. In addition, the Campus includes the Vince Roig Convening Center which provides the opportunity to host education-related events and convenings for up to 200 people.

“This Campus is intentionally designed to be a central gathering point to foster collaboration, inspire innovation and allow people to work side-by-side to create opportunities for all Arizona students,” said Vince Roig, Founding Chairman of Helios Education Foundation. “This is a place for Helios’ partners, including education organizations, policymakers and community leaders, to map out big ideas, long-term strategies and impactful investments to help break down barriers to a quality education.”

The collaborative efforts on the Campus will be focused on key education priorities, including:

The accessibility of high-quality early learning environments

Equitable school funding and resources

Supporting high-quality teachers

The need for rigorous, high expectations, college-going curriculum

College and career preparedness and postsecondary degree attainment

“Our community has some big goals and aspirations for education in Arizona and Helios is committed to helping achieve the goals,” said Paul J. Luna, President and CEO, Helios Education Foundation. “We hope this Campus will help us continue to collaborate in new and innovative ways to create a more equitable education system and increase student success.”

The Campus represents a long-term commitment to Arizona and is designed with an array of sustainable, energy-efficient and technologically advanced features. It also showcases artwork from Arizona and Florida based artists that reflects the richness and diversity of the two states the Foundation serves.

Due to the safety precautions around COVID-19, the Campus is not open to the public at this time. It is anticipated that the Campus will be open and ready to host events and meetings in the Summer of 2021, but that determination will be made based on the guidelines for public gatherings from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Click here to take a virtual tour of the Helios Education Campus.