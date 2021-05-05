Helios Education Foundation & College Success Arizona Launch $1M in College Engagement Scholarships

Helios Education Foundation and College Success Arizona are proud to announce the formation of the Helios Adelante Scholars Initiative, which provides a $1,000 incentive scholarship to students who graduated from high school in May 2020 but did not enter a college or other postsecondary program. This $1 million initiative will help ensure more students in Arizona are able to pursue a postsecondary degree.

Colleges and universities in Arizona are experiencing significant declines in student enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among first-generation, low-income and underserved students. Nationally, community college enrollment has fallen by 9.5 percent this year. In addition, postsecondary enrollment for first-time freshmen (high school class of 2020) declined nearly 21.7 percent nationwide. In Arizona, statewide community college enrollment is down more than 16 percent.

“In order to continue on track to reach our statewide Achieve60AZ goal for postsecondary attainment, we must address this drop in enrollment and re-engage students on the path to pursuing a college degree,” said Paul J. Luna, president and CEO of Helios Education Foundation. “That’s why Helios Education Foundation began working with our partners to identify a way to help the Class of 2020 — the most affected by the impact of COVID-19 — to engage in postsecondary education.”

Eligible students will be awarded a one-time award of $1,000. The funds may be used for tuition, books or room and board at any accredited higher education institution. In addition, students may be eligible for institutional aid that is typically available only to students who enter college the semester after high school graduation.

To qualify for the scholarship, a student must be entering college for the first time, be a graduate from an Arizona high school from the class of 2020, enroll in an accredited college or university at least half-time, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or indicate non-FAFSA eligibility and complete a scholarship application.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Helios Education Foundation and other community organizations to help implement this initiative,” said Rich Nickel, president and CEO of College Success Arizona. “We are ready to help provide the support they need to take advantage of this opportunity and begin their college education.”

To learn more, visit collegesuccessarizona.org.