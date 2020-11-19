‘Hearts & Hands’ Campaign Raises $570,000+ for Ronald McDonald House

Posted By on November 19, 2020
Honorary Co-Chairs, Judy Schubert & Suzanne Hanson

The Event: Hearts & Hands Celebration

The Cause: Ronald McDonald House Charities© of Central and Northern Arizona

Event Date: November 7, 2020

Leading Campaign Sponsors: La-Z-Boy Furniture, JFQ Lending, SRP, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, APS, Arizona Complete Health, Sonoran Quest Laboratories, Tru, Tyson, U-Haul and several Arizona McDonald’s Operators

Dollars raised: $570,000+

To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.

Photos Courtesy of Ronald McDonald House Charities© of Central and Northern Arizona

Chris Bates, Board Chairman
David Moromisato
Jill Hanks
Dr. Sameer Keole
Chiko Swiney
Kerry Schulman, Ronald McDonald House CEO
A look back in time – Judy & Suzanne in 1985 during the opening celebration
Wayne Stingley
Chris Carney
The Lucero Family shared their personal story
Host Susan Casper of ABC15 Arizona
