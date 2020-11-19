Don't miss
- Bank of America Names Teach For America and Human Services Campus 2020 Neighborhood BuildersPosted 7 hours ago
- Cigna Volunteers Donate Handmade HatsPosted 19 hours ago
- Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Program Gives $500,000 to Arizona TeachersPosted 19 hours ago
- Home Matters to Arizona Gives $1.2 Million in Affordable Housing Grants for Projects in Tucson, Flagstaff and PhoenixPosted 1 day ago
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Will Honor 30 Front Line HeroesPosted 1 week ago
- Arizona Theatre Company Launches New Fundraising CampaignPosted 1 week ago
‘Hearts & Hands’ Campaign Raises $570,000+ for Ronald McDonald House
Posted By Frontdoors Media on November 19, 2020
The Event: Hearts & Hands Celebration
The Cause: Ronald McDonald House Charities© of Central and Northern Arizona
Event Date: November 7, 2020
Leading Campaign Sponsors: La-Z-Boy Furniture, JFQ Lending, SRP, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, APS, Arizona Complete Health, Sonoran Quest Laboratories, Tru, Tyson, U-Haul and several Arizona McDonald’s Operators
Dollars raised: $570,000+
To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.
Photos Courtesy of Ronald McDonald House Charities© of Central and Northern Arizona