Heard Museum Partners with Bank of America for New Digital Initiative Showcasing Artwork

The impact of COVID-19 on museums has been economically devastating. A recent survey conducted by the American Alliance of Museums found that one-third of all institutions are at risk of permanent closure.

The private sector has a role in keeping the arts thriving in our communities and our communities thriving through the arts — now more than ever — and companies like Bank of America are finding creative ways to stand by local museum partners. Bank of America has created a new digital initiative, Masterpiece Moment, as a unique and convenient digital offering that helps us all celebrate and be inspired by great works of art in the collections of their 25 museum partners throughout the country. Through Masterpiece Moment, a new video is delivered every two weeks, hosted by leading museum directors across the U.S., who discuss works of art from a range of cultural traditions, perspectives and media. This includes David Roche, Dickey Family director and CEO of the Heard Museum, who hosts a newly launched video that showcases Earth Song by Allan Houser (1914-1994), who is considered the patriarch of American Indian sculptors.

This is not the first time Bank of America has helped shine a spotlight on American Indian art at the Heard Museum. In 2015, the company awarded the museum funding to restore eight iconic sculptures by notable American Indian artists through its global Art Conservation Project, including Earth Song. The Heard Museum also partners with Bank of America on the Museums on Us program, which allows Bank of America cardholders free general admission the first full weekend of every month.

Click here to learn more, and watch Earth Song.