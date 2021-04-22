Healing Arizona Veterans to fund treatment of Vets with Traumatic Brain Injury

Healing Arizona Veterans, a nonprofit that financially supports the treatment of Arizona military veterans that suffer from wartime traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), was bolstered recently by its largest-ever donation.

The gift, from the estate of a retired senior military officer from Phoenix, will allow the organization to fully fund treatment for 25 to 75 veterans (depending on the severity of their injuries) that need hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) and adjunctive therapies at private facilities in the metro Phoenix and Tucson areas that are available to all veterans statewide.

The six-person chamber at NorthStar Hyperbaric in Tucson.

HBOT delivers 100 percent medical-grade oxygen under pressure to promote healing. A minimum of 40 sessions, called dives, are required for mild TBI brain recovery; 80 sessions provide “full reset” of the brain to revert to pre-injury status. As more than 2,000 intracellular processes are oxygen-dependent, this treatment provides energy to the cells and is the basis for biological healing.

Because of the cost of treatment, an effort has been made to set up a private-public partnership to fund treatment of veterans at two Arizona privately owned and operated, six-person HBOT chambers.

The officer, whose family wishes to keep his name and the amount of his gift anonymous, believed in supporting injured veterans with any effective therapy that might alleviate their suffering. He became aware that HBOT, as an alternative therapy, could achieve that goal.

To learn more about Healing Arizona Veterans, go to healingarizonaveterans.org.