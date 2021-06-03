Don't miss
Happy Hour Hot Spots
Posted By Shoshana Leon on June 3, 2021
The Valley has happy hour options to fit every taste. Here are a few.
- High-end happy hour: Opened in 2020, The Americano in North Scottsdale offers an upscale happy hour Tuesday through Sunday from 5–7 p.m. in the bar and lounge. Happy hour beverages include $10 specialty cocktails such as the Drunken Wifey made with tequila, limoncello and elderflower. Decadent happy hour cuisine includes a salumi and cheese board, meatballs on brioche buns and the Shcotty Burger with fontina cheese and truffle aioli named for celebrity chef Scott Conant, one of the restaurant’s owners.
- Tiki happy hour: Enjoy happy-hour island vibes at Hula’s Modern Tiki, with locations in uptown Phoenix, North Phoenix and Old Town Scottsdale. All three locations offer happy from 3:30–6 p.m. on weekdays and Wednesdays from 3:30–10 p.m., as well as happy hour prices on all drinks from 10:30 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekends. The extensive happy hour menu includes many rum cocktails, including the bestselling Mai Tai and festive fare like crispy coconut shrimp rolls and Hawaiian ceviche.
- All-day happy hour: All-night, all-summer happy hour has returned to the Roaring Fork in South Scottsdale through Labor Day. Available in the bar beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, happy hour includes $6 wines by the glass and $7 cocktails, including the frozen huckleberry margarita, adult Arnold Palmer and spicy jalapeño margarita. Happy hour food specials include green chile pork, smoked chicken wings, nachos and the famous burger.
- Reverse happy hour: In addition to happy hour Monday through Saturday from 4-6 p.m., CRUjiente Tacos in Phoenix offers reverse happy hour from 9 p.m. to close. Savor the award-winning Premier CRU Margarita for $6.50, made with 100 percent blue agave tequila and muddled oranges, and get discounts on beer, wine and food, including guacamole, salsa and a variety of tasty tacos.
- Hotel happy hour: Take a mini-vacation and visit one of the Valley’s beautiful resorts for happy hour. The Mix Up Bar at Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Phoenix offers happy hour weekdays from 4–6 p.m. and Sundays from 4–10 p.m. in a sophisticated atmosphere. Happy hour discounts include $5 draft beer, $8 glasses of house wine and $10 signature cocktails, including the Mix Up Mule, Lady of Spain with mezcal and blackberry, and Royal 29 with bourbon, bitters, lemon and prosecco. During happy hour, food items are 50 percent off, including the cheese and charcuterie board, empanadas and strawberry summer salad.
- Seafood lover’s happy hour: Who says you can’t find great seafood in the desert? California’s Lure Fish House opened its first Arizona restaurant in Scottsdale in late 2020. This vibrant restaurant offers happy hour weekdays from 3–6 p.m. and Sundays from 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Happy hour includes discounts on beer, wine and specialty cocktails, including the roasted blueberry basil margarita and the El Diablo martini with serrano chiles, as well as several fresh seafood dishes, including oysters, fish and shrimp tacos, crab cakes and Dungeness crab cocktail served with homemade taro chips.