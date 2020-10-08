Don't miss
Groovy ‘Night of Gold’ Raises over $500,000 for HonorHealth Desert Mission
Posted By Frontdoors Media on October 8, 2020
The Event: Night of Gold 2020 – Imagine
The Cause: HonorHealth Desert Mission
Event Date: Friday, October 2, 2020
Event Co-Hosts: Heidi Fogelsong & Brandon Lee
Event Chair: Debbie Allford
Entertainment: ABBAFAB
Top Sponsors: Donald & Kimberlee Slager Foundation & W.D. Manor Mechanical Contractors
Dollars Raised: $500,000+
Notable Moment: Chef Urs Schulze, from the HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center prepared beautiful charcuterie boards and groovy cookies to be delivered to the event sponsors the day of the virtual event – what a special touch!
Photos Courtesy of HonorHealth Foundation