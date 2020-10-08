Groovy ‘Night of Gold’ Raises over $500,000 for HonorHealth Desert Mission

Heidi Fogelsong, Virtual Night of Gold Co-Host

The Event: Night of Gold 2020 – Imagine

The Cause: HonorHealth Desert Mission

Event Date: Friday, October 2, 2020

Event Co-Hosts: Heidi Fogelsong & Brandon Lee

Event Chair: Debbie Allford

Entertainment: ABBAFAB

Top Sponsors: Donald & Kimberlee Slager Foundation & W.D. Manor Mechanical Contractors

Dollars Raised: $500,000+

Notable Moment: Chef Urs Schulze, from the HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center prepared beautiful charcuterie boards and groovy cookies to be delivered to the event sponsors the day of the virtual event – what a special touch!

Photos Courtesy of HonorHealth Foundation

Debbie Allford, Event Chair
Brandon Lee, Event Co-Host
Todd LePorte, HonorHealth President & CEO
Behind the scenes with the HonorHealth Foundation Team
Jared Langkilde, HonorHealth Foundation President & CEO
Stunning Charcuterie Board Delivery
ABBAFAB
Groovy Cookies!
