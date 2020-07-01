Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation Launches Apprenti Arizona to Provide Job Training in Tech

The Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation has launched Apprenti Arizona, the newest location for Apprenti, the nation’s first technology registered apprenticeship program. The Apprenti model offers a platform to fill critical IT roles with untapped talent.

Apprenti offers a new approach to filling the talent gap through the time-tested model of registered apprenticeship. Using Apprenti’s proprietary screening process, employers receive access to a quicker path to diverse, qualified and certified tech talent.

“There are more than 12,000 tech and cybersecurity jobs available in Arizona. Filling these roles with qualified talent is vital for Arizona’s recovery and continued growth,” said Jennifer Mellor, Chief Innovation Officer of the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation. “Apprenti will provide companies with a proven model to fill their talent pipelines, and will place diverse candidates in high-wage, high-potential positions.”

The Foundation hosted a virtual launch event for employers, featuring Jennifer Carlson, Co-Founder, Executive Director, WTIA Workforce Institute & Apprenti.

“This is an exciting day for Apprenti and our partners here in Arizona that have worked alongside us to get this program up and running,” said Jennifer Carlson, Executive Director, Apprenti. “We’re looking forward to developing untapped, local talent and empowering Arizonans to strengthen the tech ecosystem nationwide.”

Arizona companies with technology hiring needs can learn more about the benefits of Apprenti and how to become an Apprenti employer at the Apprenti Arizona webpage. Interested companies may contact Ngan Pham, Workforce Development Manager for the Foundation at npham@phoenixchamber.com.

Interested candidates can learn more and complete the apprentice assessment at https://portal.apprenticareers.org/.