Governor Announces $2 Million in Relief Funds for Arizona Arts & Culture Organizations

Governor Doug Ducey announced that $2 million in relief funding from the State’s Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund will be delivered to Arizona’s arts and culture sector.

These funds will be administered by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, an agency of the State of Arizona.

“Arizona’s vibrant arts community is fundamental to our state’s cultural identity and expression,” said Governor Ducey in a statement released earlier today. “Ensuring the viability of the arts community will help lift up those facing hardship due to COVID-19 and support economic recovery as Arizona works to return stronger.”

Mark Feldman, Governor-appointed Chair of the Arts Commission, said, “We are grateful for the Governor’s recognition of the vital role the arts play in the State’s recovery from the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We share his vision of a strong and vibrant arts sector acting as an engine for innovation and healing. We are proud to support this essential field and we continue to find inspiration in the resilience and creativity of Arizona artists and arts workers.”

The Arts Commission is currently investigating conditions and requirements associated with the relief funding and exploring equitable, expeditious funds-delivery methods, said Jaime Dempsey, the agency’s Executive Director.

“This is a well-timed and worthwhile investment of relief funds, and we are committed to ensuring funds are delivered for maximum value to communities,” Dempsey said. ”We also know that significant crises, and responses to those crises, can preserve and exacerbate systemic inequities — so we will certainly be working in partnership with stakeholders across the state to expand the reach of this relief opportunity to a broad, diverse universe of Arizona artists and organizations.”

The agency will provide further detail on plans for delivery of these funds in mid-July.

azarts.gov