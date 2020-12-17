Goodmans Offers Free Furniture to Nonprofits

Here’s a bit of holiday cheer for our local nonprofit community. Goodmans Interior Structures is giving away a wide assortment of office furniture to nonprofits that need it.

Thanks to Goodmans’ AIM to Make a Difference program, used and refurbished office furniture is paired with local nonprofit organizations, diverting the furniture from the landfill. The Asset & Inventory Management (AIM) program provides a streamlined process for all parties involved — the facilities donating and the organizations receiving.

“Recently a customer gave us two floors of furniture, so there are a lot of great desks, chairs and conference tables to choose from,” said Jen Scrivner, the COO of Goodmans Interior Structures. “Since our annual physical inventory is in January, we would love to find new homes for the furniture before then.”

As a 66-year-old family business, Goodmans’ time horizon isn’t in terms of months, quarters or years. “We think in terms of decades. From that perspective, our success is dependent on the health and vibrancy of our communities. The investments we make today in human services, racial equity, arts and culture, and social determinants of a healthy community will benefit us for generations to come,” said Adam Goodman, president and CEO of Goodmans Interior Structures. “Goodmans’ AIM to Make a difference program provides the opportunity to keep perfectly usable furniture from the landfill and outfits local nonprofit organizations with a much-needed resource. It’s a win all the way around.”

All local nonprofits are invited to “shop” in the Goodmans warehouse and take as much as they need, free of charge. (There is a nominal delivery charge, if required.) Interested nonprofits can contact Scrivner at jscrivner@goodmans.com to set up an appointment.