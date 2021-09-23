Girls on the Run Gathers to Celebrate ‘Limitless Potential’ Themed Fundraiser

Event emcee Olivia Fierro from Good Morning Arizona

The Event: The Limitless Potential Brunch

The Cause: Girls on the Run serving Maricopa + Pinal Counties, an independent council of Girls on the Run, was founded in 2004 to serve the Metro Phoenix area. This year, more than 350 coaches have mentored more than 1,500 local girls, empowering them with the confidence and character they need to become strong, healthy women who positively contribute to their communities. The nonprofit has served more than 14,000 local girls and their families and more than 50% of program participants come from high-risk, underserved communities, and last year alone they awarded more than $130,000 in program scholarships to girls in need.

Event Date: September 18, 2021

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort + Spa at Montelucia

Honorees: Susan Walter was presented with The Bob Hansen Remarkable Volunteer Award

Leading Sponsors: JP Morgan Chase + Co., HeinfeldMeech & Bailey Law Firm

Dollars Raised: $100,000+

Notable Moments: Guest Speaker Kate Parker, a professional photographer with two young daughters, was fed up with the media’s prevailing imagery of girls as demure and overly feminine. “I wanted to show my girls that beauty isn’t about being a certain size, or having your hair done (or even brushed, in their cases), or wearing a fancy outfit. I wanted to combat the messages the media sends to women every day. I wanted my girls to know that being themselves is beautiful, and that being beautiful is about being strong.”

She began taking pictures of her own girls and their friends—not posed but being exactly who they are—and realized that the most resonant images were ones in which they were being their true, authentic selves: Fierce. Fearless. Messy. Confident. Wild. Silly. Joyful. Kind. Creative. Resilient. As the project grew, Kate photographed hundreds of girls from all over North America for her bestselling book STRONG IS THE NEW PRETTY, a New York Times bestseller. This striking and empowering collection captures a diverse group of young women and girls, showcasing the many different ways they are strong—inside and out—via Kate’s stunning photography and energetic prose. Her STRONG IS THE NEW PRETTY photo series has led to collaborations with brands such as Athleta, Kellogg’s, and Oxygen. The project has also inspired Kate to launch a philanthropic arm of Strong Is the New Pretty, partnering with organizations that invest in girls’ health and education, such as Girls on the Run, Glam4Good, and Girls Inc.

Photos Courtesy of Associate Photographer Laura of Round Lens Photography

Julliana Garten, Olivia Fierro & Jody Mueller

Kate T. Parker & Marianne Millar